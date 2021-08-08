Australia's athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Now it's time for those athletes left in Tokyo to make their way into the stadium.

There is no particular order to this, with teams streaming in from all four corners to the beat of party songs.

After spending weeks in their own separate bubbles, there is plenty of mingling and boogying on the stage as athletes take a shared sigh of relief after an Olympic Games like no other.

Despite all the issues leading up to Tokyo 2020 — which had been delayed a full year because of the Covid-19 pandemic — the Games have been a success and the athletes are celebrating that now.

Spare a thought for commentators around the world though: the random nature of the athletes' arrival and the presence of face masks must be making this a tricky scenario to call.