Russia's war in Ukraine is "compounding" pre-existing international problems, Finland's president says

Finland's President Sauli Niinistö urged the international community to come together in solidarity to uphold laws and principles of human rights, against the backdrop of Russia's "unprovoked war" in Ukraine.

Speak at the United National General Assembly on Tuesday, Niinistö said Russia is "raging a brutal war in Ukraine" and while countries and members of the assembly might not always agree, “it our common obligation to uphold” rules around international laws and human rights, he said.

“Russia use of force is in blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations," Niinistö added.

“The ripple effects of that war are already far-reaching and severe. They are compounding the pre-existing problems faced by the international community," he said, pointing to things like energy, food security and finances as examples.

These are all things that impact vulnerable countries the most who are already under stress from the climate crisis and the pandemic, he said. In order to respond to these challenges, Niinistö said there needs to be "collective action" and sustainable solutions.

“This truly is a watershed moment,” he said.

Niinistö said the UNGA, where world leaders are in the same place, in person for the first time in several years, is an opportunity to engage in dialogue. Now, he said, is the time to show "solidarity" and cooperation between countries.