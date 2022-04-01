World
World Cup draw: Teams discover Qatar 2022 groups

By Jack Bantock, Ben Morse, Matias Grez and John Sinnott, CNN

Updated 10:33 a.m. ET, April 1, 2022
1 min ago

What is the football culture like in Qatar?

From CNN's Richard Parr

People in Qatar love their football, but not necessarily their local team. Instead, they passionately support the most famous and successful European clubs. Barcelona and Real Madrid shirts are worn on football pitches and in cafes and bars across the country. With Qatar’s investment in Paris Saint-Germain, many football fans keep a keen eye on the exploits of Lion Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League.

The big English Premier League sides such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are also popular. Former Spain International Santi Cazorla now plays for the country’s most decorated club Al Sadd. The midfielder says he is recognized daily by fans across the Gulf nation but they only ever want to talk to him about his former club Arsenal.

Anyone who has been in Doha for their national day on December 18th, the day of this year’s final, will have seen how deeply patriotic Qataris are. Many head to the seaside corniche, beeping their car horns and waving their flags.

But a typical Qatar friendly match will have very few fans. Tuesday’s game against Slovenia had barely 5,000 people in a World Cup stadium that holds 43,000. However, they are expected to come out in their numbers for the tournament, with organizers quoting the success of the recent Arab Cup as an example. The bulk of the 500,000 tickets sold were purchased by Qatar residents. There was also a record crowd for a national team match with 64,439 in their quarterfinal against the UAE.

Qatar's players celebrate after beating the UAE in the 2021 Arab Cup quarterfinals.
Qatar's players celebrate after beating the UAE in the 2021 Arab Cup quarterfinals. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

15 min ago

How desert-filled Qatar answered the problem of grass

From CNN's Amanda Davies

It might make a great host for beach volleyball, but on paper, miles and miles of sand doesn't look like the ideal setting for a football tournament.

Qatar's solution is over a million square meters of grass turf, fine-tuned over six years, ready to fill out eight stadiums and a further 48 training pitches.

CNN went on site to find out more.

24 min ago

What to expect from a World Cup in Qatar

From CNN's Richard Parr

In the past two decades, FIFA have taken their prized possession the World Cup to new frontiers. From South Korea and Japan to Germany, South Africa to Russia. Now it’s time for the first ever Middle Eastern World Cup in Qatar.

Compactness. It will be the most compact World Cup in history. For the first time four matches will be played a day, across eight different stadiums (seven of them brand new). Fans will be able to travel to games using a newly constructed metro and the local taxi company Karwa (Uber also operates).

Heat. With average lows of 66°F and highs of 75°F, fans will need to not only remember sunscreen but a sweater as well. Especially if the hosts still plan on using the air conditioning systems they have devised for the competition. Initially conceptualized for the summer, even though the event is now being played in the winter they will likely still use it – and it can get chilly!

Noise. But if the atmosphere at the recent Arab Cup at the end of last year is anything to go by, it showed supporters in this region are ready to bring plenty of noise and color to the proceedings.

Protests? In such a small area it will be interesting to see how fans supporting 32 nations will interact and how they will be policed. Qatar has been constantly criticized for their poor human rights record. Will there be protests off and on the pitch during the tournament?

34 min ago

The dreaded 'Group of Death'

From CNN's Jack Bantock

They are three words that send shivers down the spine of every delegate attending any major draw, but what could this year's 'Group of Death' be?

The presence of footballing powerhouse Germany in pot two stands out as a mine that the rest will be desperate to avoid, with the four-time winners joined by the Netherlands and 2018 finalists Croatia in a daunting second pot.

AFCON winners Senegal -- buoyed by Premier League excellence in Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy, and assured by Napoli's defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly -- will be tipped by many as a dark horse to emerge from pot three.

African pair Cameroon and Ghana both boast an array of stars from across the major European leagues, while the mercurial talents of Gareth Bale would be enough to worry any opponent should Wales beat the winner of Ukraine versus Scotland.

Potential group of death A

  • Brazil
  • Germany
  • Senegal
  • Wales (TBC)

Potential group of death B

  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Morocco
  • Canada

Potential group of death C

  • England
  • Uruguay
  • Poland
  • Cameroon
45 min ago

How the draw will work

From CNN's Jack Bantock

All 29 teams to have qualified have been split into four pots, to be assigned to eight World Cup groups. Six other teams are in the draw given they are still involved in World Cup playoffs. The winners of those matches will proceed to Qatar 2022.

Pots are drawn from in ascending order, from one to four, with each pot seeded based on the FIFA rankings as of March 31st.

Qatar are automatically assigned to pot one as hosts of the tournament, while pot four features teams yet to officially qualify via the upcoming intercontinental playoffs and final UEFA play-off game.

RULE: Teams from the same confederation cannot be grouped together (Ie. USA and Canada from CONCACAF), except UEFA teams from Europe, as there are 13 nations present.

Pot 1

  • Qatar
  • Brazil
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Argentina
  • England
  • Spain
  • Portugal

Pot 2

  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Denmark
  • Germany
  • Uruguay
  • Switzerland
  • USA
  • Croatia

Pot 3

  • Senegal
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Morocco
  • Serbia
  • Poland
  • South Korea
  • Tunisia

Pot 4

  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Ecuador
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Ghana
  • Costa Rica or New Zealand
  • Peru or Australia or United Arab Emirates
  • Wales or Scotland or Ukraine
1 hr 12 min ago

The countdown to the draw begins

Welcome to CNN's live coverage of the 2022 World Cup draw in Doha, Qatar.

Today is the day that all competing nations find out their group stage fate -- and they will all be hoping to avoid the dreaded 'Group of Death.'

We'll bring you the draw as it happens and take you behind the scenes of an unprecedented World Cup, set to be played in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history.

The World Cup in 2018 attracted a record 3.572 billion viewers -- more than half the world's population -- according to a FIFA audit. This year's could be even bigger.